PAH welcomes New Year’s baby Amelia

Punxsutawney's first 2017 baby was welcomed into the world on Monday at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Amelia Hinderliter weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and was 18.5 inches long. Amelia is the daughter of Logan Magagnotti and Russell Hinderliter III of Seminole. Pictured (front row, from left) are Russell; Logan holding Amelia; (back) Hilary Jacobson, RNC; Dawn Fulton, RNC; Carol Lucas, RN, PAH Expecting You Department; and Dr. Emil Dib, MD/FACOG, who delivered Amelia. She and her parents were the recipients of the following gifts from these Spirit contest sponsors: a $50 Chamber certificate from Marion Center Bank, a baby book basket from Playhouse Children's Center, a case of diapers from the Punxsutawney Area Hospital and a $25 gift certificate from The Medicine Shoppe. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)