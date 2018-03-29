PAH marks Doctors’ Day with annual breakfast

On Thursday, Punxsutawney Area Hospital celebrated its physicians in honor of National Doctors’ Day, which is today, by treating them to breakfast. Pictured (front row, from left) are Dr. Stephen Griebel, vice president of the PAH medical staff; Dr. Clark Simpson, president of the PAH medical staff; (back row): Dr. Mazen Hasan, treasurer of the PAH medical staff; Daniel D. Blough, PAH CEO; and Dr. Jon Johnston, chairman of the PAH Board of Directors. Missing from photo is Dr. Omar Khalaf, secretary PAH medical staff.