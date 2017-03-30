PAH celebrates Doctors' Day

In observance of National Doctors' Day on March 30, the physicians at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital were recognized for their dedication and hard work. National Doctors' Day was established to recognize physicians, their work and their contributions to society and the community. Pictured (from left) are Daniel D. Blough, CEO, Punxsutawney Area Hospital; Dr. Zuhdi Dajani, Chairman of Medicine; Dr. Omar Khalaf, Vice President, PAH Medical Staff; Dr. Clark Simpson, Past President, PAH Medical Staff; Dr. Phillip States, President, PAH Medical Staff; Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter, Chairman of Surgery; Dr. Stephen Griebel, Secretary/Treasurer, PAH Medical Staff; and Dr. Jon Johnston, Board Chair, Punxsutawney Area Hospital. (Photo by Destiny Pifer of The Spirit)