PACC celebrating 20 years!

John Griffiths (left), PACC board member and chairman of the Building and Maintenance Committee, and Rob McCoy, PACC director, are pictured standing by an old movie projector that was once used in the Jackson Theater. This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the community center will be marking its 20th anniversary with plenty of activities planned. For a full schedule of events, grab a print edition of Wednesday's edition of The Spirit.