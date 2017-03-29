Opening day a success for baseball, softball

The spring sports season — after a few false starts thanks to Mother Nature — sprung into action on Wednesday with the baseball and softball teams hosting St. Marys. (Left photo) Punxsy pitcher Brandon Matthews got the Opening Day nod on the hill and was one of three pitchers to work in a 3-0 shutout win over the Dutch. (Right photo) Grace Aikens (right) was one of many Lady Chucks who contributed to a big day at the dish, as Aikens crushed a three-run home run, and the Lady Chucks earned an 8-1 victory to open their season. For more from the games, grab a print edition of Thursday's Spirit.