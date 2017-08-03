One vehicle rolls over on Route 310 near Adrian Rd.

A one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at 4:39 p.m. on Thursday on Route 310 in Adrian sent the female driver of the vehicle to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. According to reports from the scene, a Volkswagen driven by an unidentified female was traveling on Route 310 when, for reasons unknown, she lost control of the vehicle and rolled it over onto its roof. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was later transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS. Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by Rebuck’s South Side Service and the Punxsutawney Fire Department. No further details were available at Spirit press time. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)