One-vehicle accident reported on Route 310

This silver Chevrolet Tracker was found in a ditch on Route 310 (Harmony Road) at the Adrian Road intersection at 12:37 a.m. Sunday. According to reports from the scene, the driver left the scene of the accident. Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by the Punxsutawney Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS and Rebuck's South Side Service. No further details were available at Spirit press time. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)