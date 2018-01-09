No injuries in fire on Main Street in Reynoldsville

A fire broke out at an apartment building along East Main Street, Reynoldsville Borough, at 4:58 p.m., Tuesday evening. The families living in the building were able to get out safely. The Reynoldsville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Sykesville, Falls Creek, McCalmont, Brookville and Punxsutawney Central fire departments, as well as Clearfield County Stations 72, 73, 75 and 36. Elk Run was on standby at McCalmont, with Big Run Volunteer Fire Company on standby at Sykesville. Also assisting at the scene was the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which called in the fire; the Pennsylvania State Police; Reynoldsville Ambulance; and the American Red Cross. It is uncertain how the fire started, and further details were not available at Spirit press time.