Mulhollan named Jeff Tech Teacher of the Year

Melissa Mulhollan was chosen as Teacher of the Year at Wednesday’s Jeff Tech Awards Night, which honored students with awards for numerous achievements. For a full recap of the awards, pick up an upcoming edition of The Spirit. Pictured are Larry Galluzzi (left), Culinary Arts teacher and recipient of last year's Teacher of the Year award; Mulhollan; and Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech administrative director. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)