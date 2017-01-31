MULBERRY CROWNS ITS GROUNDHOG ROYALTY
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Mulberry Square crowned Jim Gilson as its Groundhog Day King and Brenda Shields its Groundhog Day Queen on Tuesday. Pictured at the ceremony are (front row, from left) Shields, Gilson; (back row) Inner Circle member John Griffiths; Laura Deet, Mulberry Square healthcare administrator; and Inner Circle member Jason Grusky. A complete schedule of Wednesday's Groundhog Day festivities appears in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)
