Moose Club to host annual animal shelter benefit

The Fourth Annual Animal Shelter and Rescue Benefit will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Punxsutawney Moose Club. A $5 donation is requested at the door, and everyone is asked to bring a dog or cat toy or treat. Proceeds from the event will go to local animal shelters. Pictured (from left) are Moose board member Buck Ishman, Melodie Valkosky, Melodie Petrovsky, Patricia Wagner, Karen McDeavitt and Kaylah Burke.