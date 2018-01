Moore Road flue fire fought in frigid conditions

Firefighters from Big Run, McCalmont Township and Elk Run are pictured extinguishing a flue fire in a chimney on Moore Road, McCalmont Township on Thursday morning. Pictured (from left) are D. Matthew Powell, assistant chief, Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company; “Critter” Porada, assistant chief, McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company; and Josh McAfoos, assistant chief, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.