Miners one win away from Fed League title

On Saturday, McKinley Field in Brookville played host to Game 4 of the Federation League finals, but it was the visiting Rossiter Miners who did the work to earn a 10-4 victory over the Grays and a 3-1 series lead.

The game saw 53-year-old Miners pitcher Kevin London work a complete game for the win, and on the other side of the book, Ty Zimmerman powered the Miners' offensive attack with a grand slam and a two-RBI single to his credit.

The Miners will play host to the Grays for Game 5 -- which could be the final one of the year -- in Rossiter on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Rossiter last won the Federation League title back in 1993.