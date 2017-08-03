Miners comeback comes up short in Game 3

The Rossiter Miners have had bad luck early against the Brookville Grays when playing at Shaffer Field this year. However, in the first three meetings, the home team came back and won the game. The fourth saw a valiant comeback effort, but it came up short, and the Grays won a 7-6 contest in the Fed League finals to narrow Rossiter's series lead to 2-1.

Game 4 between the two teams in the best-of-seven finals will be on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Brookville. Game 5 will follow on Sunday in Rossiter at 2 p.m.