Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander (far left) and Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad (far right) presented letters of commendation to Patrolman First Class Ryan Miller (second from left) and Patrolman Robert Marshall (second from right) at Tuesday’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting. Read the full story in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)