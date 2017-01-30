MILLER, CONRAD NAMED LITTLE MR. & MISS GROUNDHOG

The 2017 Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog were crowned by Inner Circle members Butch Prushnok (left) and Tom Dunkel on Saturday morning at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Taking home the top hat was Little Mr. Groundhog Cole Miller, the son of Maresa and Ryan Miller of Punxsutawney. Cole attends SS.C.D. Elementary School. Taking home the crown, which was donated by Beatty Jewelers, was Little Miss Groundhog Emalyn Conrad, the daughter of Tonya and Matt Conrad of Punxsutawney. Emalyn attends Bell Township Elementary School. Both children won a gift bag from the Weather Discovery Center and a $50 Walmart gift card, compliments of First Commonwealth Bank. This year, there were 27 contestants — the most ever. Funds raised from the annual event support the educational programs at the Weather Center. The board and staff of the Weather Center thank everyone who participated and voted. (Photo courtesy of Marlene Lellock)