Pictured here getting ready to jam at the Milk Can Jam are (from left) Clint Reed, John Tedeski, Eagles secretary Denny Fetterman, Matt Taladay, Kevin Cielo and Dom Catanzarito. Missing from the photo are Joe Serian, Joe Pascuzzo, Seth Carlson and Brad Esposito. The jam will begin at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Punxsy Eagles. (Photo by Rose James of The Spirit)