In memory of late daughter, Burkett family makes contribution to PAH Rehab Department
Thursday, April 27, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY
In October 2016, the family of the late Cheyanne Burkett presented the Cheyanne Burkett Memorial Scholarship Fund $5,000 check to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Rehabilitation Department. Since then, the waiting room has been remodeled and is a lasting memorial of Cheyanne, who dreamed of being a physical therapist. Pictured (from left) are Randy Burkett; Stephenia Burkett; Caitlinn Baer; Melissa Gett, manager of the Rehabilitation Department; and Ciera Burkett. Read the full story in Friday's edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Destiny Pifer of The Spirit)
