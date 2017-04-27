In memory of late daughter, Burkett family makes contribution to PAH Rehab Department

In October 2016, the family of the late Cheyanne Burkett presented the Cheyanne Burkett Memorial Scholarship Fund $5,000 check to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Rehabilitation Department. Since then, the waiting room has been remodeled and is a lasting memorial of Cheyanne, who dreamed of being a physical therapist. Pictured (from left) are Randy Burkett; Stephenia Burkett; Caitlinn Baer; Melissa Gett, manager of the Rehabilitation Department; and Ciera Burkett. Read the full story in Friday's edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Destiny Pifer of The Spirit)