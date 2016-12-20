Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive today

The John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534 of the Free & Accepted Masons recently held its reorganization meeting at the Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney. Pictured are the new officers (front row, from left): Tom Villella, senior master of ceremonies; Richard Ingham, secretary; Eric Buchheit, pursuivant; Pat Casaday, junior deacon; Bill Postlewaite, past master; (back row) Ed Boston, trustee and past master; Charles States, senior warden and past master; Clifford Klinger, worshipful master; Jim Schepis, junior warden and past master; and Kenneth Chambers, chaplain. The Masonic Lodge is sponsoring an American Red Cross bloodmobile from 12:30 to 6 p.m. today in the SS.C.D. auditorium. All blood types are urgently needed. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)