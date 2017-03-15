Man charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police announced charges have been filed against a Clarion man in relation to a fatal accident that occurred on Dec. 9, 2016, on State Route 322 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police said that Mark Anthony Andrus, 33, of Clarion, is being charged after the accident, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old female of Big Run. Three other passengers — including one adult and two other juveniles, a 10-year-old male and an eight-year-old female — were in Andrus' vehicle at the time of the accident, as well.

Andrus has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter (felony two), one count of homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence (felony two), three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence (felony two), three counts of endangering the welfare of children (felony three), one count of homicide by vehicle (felony three), three counts of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed (felony three), one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance (misdemeanor), three counts of simple assault (misdemeanor one), one count of simple assault (misdemeanor two), four counts of recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor two) and one count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed (misdemeanor two). Andrus was also cited for 11 summary traffic violations.

The crash occurred, police said, when Andrus' 2002 Dodge Neon was traveling west on State Route 322 and Andrus lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The Neon spun into the oncoming path of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling eastbound. The entire passenger side of the Neon impacted the left-front portion of the Tahoe, and after impact, the Tahoe pushed the Neon sideways resulting in a collision with a utility pole on the Neon's driver side.

The initial report noted that Andrus was treated at Penn Highlands Brookville for his injuries, while the three surviving passengers were treated for serious injuries in Pittsburgh. As a result of the impact, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

Andrus was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, and is housed in Jefferson County Jail, in lieu of posting $100,000 bail.