It was a successful day one for the Light Up A Child’s Life Campaign, as the first day started as it traditionally does at Ragley’s True Value Hardware in Punxsutawney and wrapped up the day at Make-A-Wish in Punxsutawney. Pictured are Lindsey Herzing (right), executive director of Make-A-Wish Punxsutawney, and Wish Kid Colin Wineberg.