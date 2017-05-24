Local scouts assist with Memorial Day flags

Memorial Day is fast approaching, and if you pay a visit to some of our local cemeteries, you may notice that the resting places of many veterans are marked with a flag in honor and memory of their service. Playing their role in that sign of respect, Cub Scout Pack 245 and Boy Scout Troop 245 assisted the John Jacob Fisher Post No. 62 American Legion in putting more than 800 flags on the veterans’ graves at Circle Hill Cemetery on May 13. Those who helped out are pictured here. (Photo submitted by Gregory Kunselman)