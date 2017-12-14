Local crews respond to Route 36 accident

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania Police reported that possible injuries were sustained in a one-vehicle accident that took place on Thursday morning on Route 36, just south of Rocky Ridge Lane, in Bell Township. Police said that the crash occurred as a 2007 Honda Fit driven by 31-year-old Amanda M. Powell of Punxsutawney was traveling northbound on Route 36, which was snow-covered in both lanes. The car was negotiating a right curve and traveling uphill when it began to slide, and Powell lost control of the vehicle, which then slid off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree, spinning 180 degrees and coming to rest facing south. Powell, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS EMS for treatment of possible injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The Punxsutawney Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.