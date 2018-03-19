Laughbaum charged with three felony counts of theft by deception

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lana Sue Laughbaum, 70, Punxsutawney, is facing three counts of theft by deception, each a third-degree felony, after attempting to sell timber from her property in Young Township, Jefferson County. She was arraigned on Monday through District Court 54-3-01.

PSP-Punxsutawney investigated three separate incidents in which Laughbaum entered into timber contracts with three separate logging companies. After paying Laughbaum for the timber, the logging companies were advised that there was a lien placed on the suspect's land in January 2016 that barred her from selling any more timber until said lien was satisfied. The lien was still in effect on the date the contracts were signed in December of 2016, and Laughbaum is alleged to have knowingly entered into said contract while having no right to do so.

PSP-Punxsutawney reported that the value of the three contracts in total was $34,500.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 814-938-0510.