Latest CREATE exhibit highlights artwork of Jeff Tech students
For the second year in a row, CREATE Brookville has saved space on its walls to share the artwork of Jeff Tech students. The exhibit, which will be open through the end of the month, features more than 100 pieces in a variety of styles and mediums, crafted by students from all of Jeff Tech’s sending schools. The students who contributed to the collection include (front, from left) Courteney DeHaven, Jade Steele, Lexi Douglas, Hannah Flynn, Lily Kiehlmeier, (back) Andrew Schaffer and Logan Fisher. Other students with art on display include Christyn Beichner, Loretta Blough, David Huey, Shaldow Pierce, Colt Lathrop, Damian Yeaney, Austin Fleming, Alexis McCreadie, Emily Beatty, Justin Manns, Jayden Baker, Paige Lander, Trent Holben, Shawn Caldwell, Lane Swope, Jacob Smith, Santana Bricen, Meleana Swanson, Phoebe Stanley, Jonathan Herndon, Taylor Reed, Leah Kness, Bethany Moore, Jazzy Hadden, Shawn Anderson, Damon DeChurch, Brandon Scott, Dominick Hoffman, Kaitlyn Reiter, Garrett McQuown, Adam Rehar, Davin Haag, Luke Cieleski, Haley Allen, Tyler Doane, Kearston Carr, Maria Notto, Hailey Pennypacker, Alex Bukousky, Shannen Neal, Clayton Joiner, Taylor Reed, Lisa Reitz, Ashley Davis, Kayla Baun, Braden Plotner, Fred Porrin, Ashley Jones and Mindy Hollenbaugh. (Photo by Matthew Triponey/The Punxsutawney Spirit)
