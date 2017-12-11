Lady Chucks win home opener over Keystone

After the first few minutes saw an evenly matched game between the Punxsy and Keystone girls’ basketball teams on Monday at the Punxsutawney Area High School, the Lady Chucks kicked the offense into high gear to pull away for a big lead at halftime and a big win over the Lady Panthers. Punxsy had four players in double digits, including Kate Horner (pictured finishing off a lay-up), who led the team with 17 points on the night. Riley Presloid and Leah Miller were hot on her heels with 15 apiece, and Elyse White added 11 of her own.

Punxsy's wrestling teams will be the only ones in action on Tuesday, with the junior high squad starting at 6 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School, with the varsity match to follow at 7 p.m.