Lady Chucks win highlights busy day

Punxsy's softball team was on fire Monday night, as the Lady Chucks offense rattled off eight runs on 16 hits en route to an 8-1 victory over Elk County Catholic.

The Punxsy boys' tennis team also picked up a win Monday, beating Tyrone 7-0 on the road.

ECC's baseball team managed a school split, as the Crusaders jumped out to an early lead and held on to win 7-3 over Punxsy.

Tuesday's schedule includes the following events:

• Boys' and girls' varsity track and field vs. DuBois, 4 p.m.

• Boys' tennis at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.