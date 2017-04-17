Lady Chucks win highlights busy day
Monday, April 17, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Punxsy's softball team was on fire Monday night, as the Lady Chucks offense rattled off eight runs on 16 hits en route to an 8-1 victory over Elk County Catholic.
The Punxsy boys' tennis team also picked up a win Monday, beating Tyrone 7-0 on the road.
ECC's baseball team managed a school split, as the Crusaders jumped out to an early lead and held on to win 7-3 over Punxsy.
Tuesday's schedule includes the following events:
• Boys' and girls' varsity track and field vs. DuBois, 4 p.m.
• Boys' tennis at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
