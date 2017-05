Madison Stonbraker (right) gets some love from teammate Brayden Woodrow after Stonbraker belted a walkoff single — her second of the season — to propel Punxsy past DuBois in softball action on Friday evening in Punxsutawney. Plenty of others contributed to a full-team effort, and a full recap will appear in Saturday's edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)