Leah Miller (pictured here) poured in a total of 26 points for the Lady Chucks on Monday night to help lead her team to a 67-35 victory over Redbank Valley. Miller also led the team with 15 rebounds, six blocks and four steals. Punxsy's girls are idle until Thursday, when they'll host West Shamokin.

Tuesday's schedule includes a boys' basketball trip to Homer Center and an indoor track meet at Hempfield.