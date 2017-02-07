Lady Chucks escape with Senior Night win

It was a close, back-and-forth game throughout, but on the night the Lady Chucks honored their three senior members — Morgan VanLeer, Kaitlyn Ray and Alli Lunger — Punxsy pulled off a 43-37 victory over visiting St. Marys on Tuesday. Pictured here are the seniors (from left), Ray, Lunger and VanLeer with their parents.

On Wednesday, the Chucks wrestling team will have its Senior Night ceremony prior to its 6:30 p.m. match against Bradford.