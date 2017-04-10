Lady Chucks cruise by Clearfield

Pictured here is Morgan VanLeer sliding into home on a wild pitch for Punxsy's first run on Monday afternoon against Clearfield. That run tied the game, and Punxsy went on to add seven more in an 8-1 victory over the Lady Bison. Punxsy's JVs also won, 12-2 in five innings, and the junior high track teams were in action at Jack LaMarca Stadium. For full recaps, grab a print edition of Tuesday's Spirit.

Tuesday's PAHS Athletics schedule includes:

• Boys' and girls' varsity track VS. St. Marys, 4 p.m.

• Boys' tennis AT St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.