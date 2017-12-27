Lady Chucks advance to Truance Holiday Classic title game

While the hallways at Punxsutawney Area High School are quiet this week for the holiday break, Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium was flourishing with activity on Wednesday — and will be again Thursday — as the Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic basketball tournament is being held there. Wednesday’s action included four varsity games.

Punxsy’s girls earned a win over Moniteau to place themselves in the championship game against Hazleton, while Punxsy’s boys fell to Clarion, placing them in this afternoon’s consolation game.

JV action will begin today at 10:30 a.m., with varsity consolations beginning at 1:15 p.m. and championship games slated for 6 p.m. Pictured here is Lady Chucks guard Kate Horner (left photo), who led Punxsy with 19 points.