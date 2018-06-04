Lady Chucks on to 2nd round of PIAAs

Punxsy’s 7-8 hitters Holly Hartman and Abby Gigliotti combined for a home run, three doubles and seven RBIs in Monday’s 8-0 win over Elizabeth Forward in PIAA State Championships first round action. In this photo, Hartman is greeted at home plate by her teammates after blasting a three-run shot in the third inning. Kylee Lingenfelter also pitched a two-hit shutout to help propel Punxsy to the win. For a full recap, plus tons of photos, grab a print edition of Tuesday's Spirit.

Punxsy plays next on Thursday against West Perry (D-3), at a neutral site and time to be determined.