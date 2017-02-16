Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 years in child porn case

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that Kevin Kight of Punxsutawney and Rebecca Gardner of Indiana have been sentenced on numerous child pornography and other child sexual offense charges. Both were sentenced to 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.

The charges stemmed from Gardner sending Kight numerous graphic photos of a four-year-old child, and Kight subsequently soliciting Gardner to allow him to engage in sexual intercourse with that child. Both Kight and Gardner pled guilty to numerous charges in connection with this matter on Nov. 2, 2016. Kight also pled guilty to charges that he had sexual intercourse with another victim under the age of 16 and possessed nude pictures sent to him by that victim. Gardner was sentenced on Feb. 15, and Kight was sentenced on Feb. 16.

“There were a number of investigators who worked on this case who, I don’t want to say they’re hardened, but they are tough people who see a lot of human depravity,” Burkett said. “We all were appalled by the facts of this case. You had the element of a mother offering up a child as a sexual object. One officer told me that this case haunted her. This case is one that none of us will forget any time soon. When Judge (John) Foradora sentenced Gardner, he used the word ‘despicable.’ I completely agree.”

Speaking on the length of the sentence, Burkett said, “I think this case continues to send the message of how seriously we take child sexual abuse in this county. Also, I want to commend the Pennsylvania State Police for moving very swiftly in this investigation so that Kevin Kight never had the opportunity to act on his evil intentions with this little girl. She could have been victimized the very day the police were alerted to this situation, but because they acted so quickly, a terrible situation was averted. They are heroes in my book.”