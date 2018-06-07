Jump for Joy! Lady Chucks on to PIAA semis

On Thursday afternoon, at the West Penn Little League Complex in Bellefonte, near Milesburg, the Lady Chucks softball team jumped out to a big lead in the PIAA quarter-finals against West Perry — thanks in part to a first-inning, three-run home run by Kendal Johnston. Kylee Lingenfelter also pitched a two-hit shutout for the Lady Chucks, striking out 18 to help propel Punxsy into next Monday’s semi-finals. The Lady Chucks are pictured here waiting to celebrate with Johnston after her home run, as she stomps on the plate. For a full recap, see Friday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)