JOYCE’S GREENHOUSE FULL OF GREEN THUMBS DURING GARDEN CLUB SEMINAR

Joyce's Greenhouse played host to the Punxsutawney Garden Club's first annual Spring into Flowers seminar on Saturday morning. (Left photo) Christine Nowicki, a representative of BFG Plant Brokers, spoke to the group on the up-and-coming plants of the 2017 planting season. She is pictured with Joyce Jasso, owner of Joyce's Greenhouse. (Right photo) After Nowiki’s talk, attendees planted hanging baskets that Jasso will tend to until the end of April. Attendees are pictured at the planting stations. (Photos by Rose James of The Spirit)