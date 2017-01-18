Jefferson County being considered for marijuana growing facility

RIDGWAY — Two representatives from Jefferson County, director of economic development Brad Lashinsky and county commissioner Jeffrey Pisarcik, rolled out a potential new economic development opportunity in their county to the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission on Wednesday.

Pisarcik announced they are "excited about a project" they deemed could be a "significant economic development project in the region" when they announced that Jefferson County is being considered for the site of a medical marijuana growing facility. McKean County is being considered as the site for the dispensary, he noted.

The company, Global Resource Operations of Nashville, already has operations in California and Colo-rado, according to Lashinsky. Pisarcik said he knows the company and said they are "for real."

Global Resource has also not asked Jefferson County for any funding to date, Lashinsky pointed out. He said they have only asked the county commissioners for letters in support of the project.

Lashinsky said Global Resource is looking at Sunnyside Energy Park in Ringgold Township, approximately 10 miles west of Punxsutawney, for the growing facility. He said the company was attracted by the abundant source of clean energy at the site. The company would also lease a 25-acre parcel of land in Sunnyside, according to Lashinsky.

