Jeff Tech students display artwork at CREATE Brookville

There’s new artwork adorning the walls at CREATE Brookville and the artwork is that of students at Jeff Tech. With nearly 90 submissions, the students in Angela Dragich’s art class were given the option to have their artwork on display. The art will be on display until February and features students from each of Jeff Tech’s sending schools. Some of the students present at Friday’s opening were (front row, from left) Lilly Zimmerman, Emma Horne, Ari Forrest, Ashley Jones, (back row) Merrick Wyant, Shawn Caldwell, Dani Carney, Austin Smith, Mindy Hollenbaugh and Gabrielle Frost.