IUP Culinary to host cooking competition

The IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and ARAMARK are sponsoring their fifth annual cooking competition, which will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Punxsutawney Campus Learning Center Cafeteria, located at 1012 Winslow St., Punxsutawney. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Those who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food bank. The competition will be similar to Food Network's "Chopped" and will consist of four academy chefs and four students assigned to each chef. Audience members can sign up for a chance to sample food and answer food trivia questions. Pictured are the chefs who will competing: (from left) Chef Martha Jo Rupert, Chef Jaclyn Steele, Chef Melinda McIssac and Chef Thomas Barnes. (Photo by Destiny Pifer of The Spirit)