IT'S LASAGNA SEASON!

Members of the First Baptist Church of Punxsutawney are gearing up for their annual Lasagna Fest. For more than 20 years, the popular event has become a fundraising tradition for church mission projects. Last year, more than 100 pans of lasagna were ordered during the "Take It, Bake It" sale. Orders are being taken through Monday, Jan. 23, by calling the Fyes at (814) 938-6928. More details about ordering, prices and pickup times appear elsewhere in today's edition of The Spirit. Pictured checking supplies (from left) are Terry A. Fye, Sue Barnett, Pastor Marcia Shaffer, Shirley Piekielek, S. Thomas Curry and Janet Smith. (Photo courtesy of Charlotte S. Fye)