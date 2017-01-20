INAUGURATION: Trump takes oath of office

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Mike Pence has also been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.