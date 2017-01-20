INAUGURATION: Trump concludes address

WASHINGTON -- In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump is repeating the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.

Trump described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the county and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."

The Republican president added that the U.S. "will confront hardships but we will get the job done."

He said the oath of office he just took "is an oath of allegiance to all Americans" and said that the country will share "one glorious destiny."

Trump also said that he will govern the country by putting America first, saying in his first speech as president that "from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand" and that "from this day forward it's going to be only America first."

He said that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

Another point was that, "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries" taking American jobs and that under his leadership, America "will start winning like never before."

Trump is also declaring his victory a victory for working people, saying, "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"