INAUGURATION: Trump arrives at the White House
Friday, January 20, 2017
WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama are welcoming President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House.
The Obamas have greeted the Trumps at the grand North Portico, the column-lined entrance facing Pennsylvania Avenue.
Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama.
Melania Trump initially reached to shake Michelle Obama's hand, but the first lady instead gave her a hug.
The families will have coffee and tea at a reception that's closed to the media.
