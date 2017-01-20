INAUGURATION: Trump arrives at the White House

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama are welcoming President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House.

The Obamas have greeted the Trumps at the grand North Portico, the column-lined entrance facing Pennsylvania Avenue.

Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama.

Melania Trump initially reached to shake Michelle Obama's hand, but the first lady instead gave her a hug.

The families will have coffee and tea at a reception that's closed to the media.