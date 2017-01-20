INAUGURATION: Protesters attempt to slow supporters

WASHINGTON -- Protesters are trying to block access to security checkpoints across Washington to prevent spectators from making to Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

But so far, they're not having too much success.

At one checkpoint a line of protesters are chanting "this checkpoint is closed" but a video of the scene posted online shows people going around them.

Police are directing people to walk around the lines of protesters.

The Washington Post is quoting a Washington police officer by name and saying one checkpoint was shut down at 8:30 a.m. due to protesters.