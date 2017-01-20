INAUGURATION: Hillary Clinton in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton has arrived for the inauguration of the man who defeated her in a bitter presidential contest.

Clinton is at the Capitol with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Trump and Clinton were last face to face at a charity dinner in New York in October.

The Democratic nominee and former secretary of state waved to reporters when she arrived for the ceremony on Friday morning, but she's not answering questions.

Trump viciously attacked Clinton throughout the campaign and his pledge to incarcerate her led to "Lock her up!" chants becoming a staple at his rallies.

After the election, Trump appeared to back off that threat.