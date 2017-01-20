INAUGURATION DAY: Trump chimes in on environmental regulations

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is pledging to eliminate President Barack Obama's environmental regulations. That includes Obama's plan to address climate change.

As Trump was giving his inaugural address, the White House website listed several actions Trump will take to cancel "harmful and unnecessary policies." Among them are Obama's climate action plan and a clean water rule imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The climate plan is intended as a broad-based strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The plan includes a series of rules that limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The water rule is intended to protect smaller streams, tributaries and wetlands from development.