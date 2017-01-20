INAUGURATION: All parties in place, ceremony begins

WASHINGTON -- The dais is filled for the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have taken their seats.

And President-elect Donald Trump's family is ready.

The stage is set for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the next president of the United States.

In the crowd gathered on the National Mall for the inauguration, there's no shortage of fans of Democratic figures.

Big cheers went up when images were shown of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran for president against Hillary Clinton. But the biggest cheer so far for a Democrat has gone to first lady Michelle Obama. She received sustained applause as people watched her appear on the television screens.