I-80 westbound detour in effect

According to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a section of Interstate 80 westbound near DuBois is closed and is expected to remain closed into the evening hours as the result of a multiple-vehicle accident near the 104-mile marker.

The current detour starts at the Penfield/111 interchange and follows Route 153 and Route 322 West, with traffic reentering I-80 westbound at either the 101/DuBois interchange or the 97/DuBois/Falls Creek interchange.

More details will be released as they become available.