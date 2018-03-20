Huey, Neal continuing football careers at Geneva College

Joining PAHS seniors Brent Huey (left photo) and Zander Neal (right photo) at their signings to play college football at Geneva College were their parents and members of the PAHS administration — head football coach Brad Wright (front, right), athletic director Randy Reitz (back. left) and assistant principal Paul Hetrick (back, right). Brent was joined by his mother, Rachael, and Zander was joined by his parents, Doug and Connie. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)