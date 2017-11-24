Ho-ho Home for the Holidays festivities today!

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hey, kids of all ages! Guess who’s coming to town tonight? It’s Santa Claus, of course, and he'll be checking to see who has been naughty and who has been nice.

Santa once again will be the star of the 27th annual Home for the Holidays Parade, which is set to kick off tonight at 6 p.m. from the Punxy Plaza. There, the parade units will stage to prepare for the ever-fun evening parade.

Following the parade, there will be the traditional after-parade party on the first floor of the Eagles Club, across from Barclay Square. Santa will be in the house to meet with the children, review their Christmas lists and hand out candy canes.

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club will also hold its annual Circle of Trees winners presentation after the parade in Barclay Square.